Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
2283 Sunbury Road
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church
2283 Sunbury Road
Interment
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingwood Memorial Park
Cheryl Perdue


1956 - 2019
Cheryl Perdue Obituary
Perdue, Cheryl
1956 - 2019
Cheryl L. Perdue, age 63. Sunrise April 9, 1956 and Sunset December 4, 2019. Visitation 4pm and Funeral 5pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment 11am Monday at Kingwood Memorial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The PERDUE Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
