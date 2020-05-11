Cheryl Roller
1955 - 2020
Roller, Cheryl
1955 - 2020
Cheryl Kay Roller, 64 years young, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus. She was born on December 13, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Ann (Daniels) Kellner. Cheryl loved children, animals, shopping at flea markets, collecting antiques and costume jewelry. She was formerly employed as a nurse's aide in several different nursing homes and also was an employee of Sysco, formerly known as Sugar Food Corp. She is survived by her husband, Bill Roller of Greenfield; one son, William Roller of Greenfield; two brothers, David and Stan Kellner both of Columbus. She was preceded in death by both of her parents. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and there will not be a service observed. The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 11, 2020
Praying for this family.
Jessica
