Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Xenos Christian Fellowship, Office Auditorium
1390 Community Park Dr
Columbus, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Cheryl
Cheryl Lynn Wilson, "Cheri", 55, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. A 1983 graduate of Worthington High School and 1987 graduate of OSU. She is preceded in death by her mother Linda Kay Garcia. She is survived by her daughters, Alyssa and Melody Corbeil; and her son, Damian "Bear" Corbeil; her father, Delbert L Wilson; and sister, Deb Wilson Agnew. Her memorial service will be held at 10am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Xenos Christian Fellowship, Office Auditorium, 1390 Community Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43229. Flowers may be sent to Xenos Christian Fellowship.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -