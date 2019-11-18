|
Wilson, Cheryl
Cheryl Lynn Wilson, "Cheri", 55, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. A 1983 graduate of Worthington High School and 1987 graduate of OSU. She is preceded in death by her mother Linda Kay Garcia. She is survived by her daughters, Alyssa and Melody Corbeil; and her son, Damian "Bear" Corbeil; her father, Delbert L Wilson; and sister, Deb Wilson Agnew. Her memorial service will be held at 10am Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Xenos Christian Fellowship, Office Auditorium, 1390 Community Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43229. Flowers may be sent to Xenos Christian Fellowship.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019