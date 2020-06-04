Gillette, Chester "Scott"
1979 - 2020
Chester "Scott" Gillette, age 41, passed away June 2, 2020. He is predeceased by his grandparents Chester and Elieen Gillette and Homer and Loretta Crabtree, father Chester Gillette. Scott is survived by the love of this life, Jackie Hosmer; mother, Jo Ann Gillette; children, Chase Hosmer, Brayden Hosmer and Cylas Gillette; siblings, Dustin (Erin) Gillette and Eric (Clarinda) Gillette; as well many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1-3pm with a memorial service to directly follow at 3pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.