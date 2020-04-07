Home

Chester Rickard


1932 - 2020
Chester Rickard Obituary
Rickard, Chester
Chester J. Rickard, age 87 of Mt. Gilead, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Bennington Glenn Nursing Center. He was born on May 12, 1932 to the late Earl and Sarah Louise (Armentrout) Rickard. Chester was a graduate of Central High School in Columbus and went on to volunteer at the Franklin Township Fire Department and worked for the U.S. Postal Service until retirement. Chet loved growing vegetables in his garden. He also tended a small apple orchard and made some of the best cider which he shared with friends and family. On February 16, 1951 in Columbus, Chester married Louise A. (Benjamin) and she preceded him in death on March 18, 2020. Chester is survived by his 3 sons, Edward Rickard of Green Bay, WI, Christopher Rickard (and wife, Barb) of Marion and Larry Rickard (and wife, Danielle) of Ostrander; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 2 siblings: Mary Shelton of Grants Pass, OR and Hazel Bailey of Columbus. In addition to his wife and parents, Chester was preceded in death by 3 siblings Bob Rickard, Ruth Fisher and Eddie Rickard. Due to the current circumstances, the Rickard family has elected to wait and hold a public memorial service at a later date. Once a service date and time are chosen by the family it will be posted publicly. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Chester are asked to consider: Hospice of Morrow County or the . Those wishing to share a memory of Chester or to express a condolence to the Rickard family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
