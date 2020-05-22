Wayne, Chester
1944 - 2020
Chester G. "Butch" Wayne, 75 passed away on May 19, 2020 peacefully at home. Butch was born on September 30, 1944 to Lawrence and Celeste Wayne, who preceded him in death. Butch had a zest for life and was an instant friend to all he met. He loved playing the guitar, listening to jazz and was an avid photographer. Butch is survived by his loving wife, Rose M. Wayne. Butch is also survived by his children, Darryl (Valerie) Carey, Steven (Carla) Gwinn, Lamont Wayne and devoted daughter Paulette (Curt) Beckford; brothers Michael (Debbie) Wayne and Rick (Linda) Wayne and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Butch was a proud graduate of East High School and a veteran of the United States Airforce. He also attended Oklahoma University. Butch retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 42 years of service. He was most proud of his 30 years of service with AA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Butch's name to the Central Ohio Group Fellowship of AA; www.centralohio.org. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read Chester's extended obituary and send condolences to the Wayne family, please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 26, 2020.