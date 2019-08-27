|
|
Pahouja, Chetan
1994 - 2019
Chetan Pahouja, 24, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Ajay and Regni Pahouja; brother, Dr. Gaurav (Andrea) Pahouja; maternal grandparents, Dr. Hari and Mrs. Indu Sharma. He is also survived by his four legged brother, Simba; and many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by the passing of his paternal grandparents Mr. Om Prakash and Mrs. Phoolan Rani Pahouja, and his Uncle and Aunty, Mr. Ashok and Mrs. Kiran Pahouja. Chetan had a sweet, kind and gentle soul. He was one of the most patient people one could meet. He lived life to the fullest and brought his smile and laughter to everything he did. Chetan was a graduate of Dublin Coffman High School and The Ohio State University in 2017 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. He was a HUGE Buckeye fan his whole life! You would always find him rooting on the Buckeyes on college football Saturdays. After graduating from Ohio State, Chetan began working as an auditor at Schmidt & Associates, Inc. In his time with the firm he became a valued team member and provided solid contributions. Chetan was a loving family member. He was the most incredible son and brother that we were blessed to have in our lives. We value every day that we shared with Chetan. We miss him dearly and he will remain a part of our lives and live in our hearts forever. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3-4 pm at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, OH, where a Puja Service will then follow from 4-6 pm. The family has requested that everyone wears OSU scarlet and gray to honor Chetan. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019