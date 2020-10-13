Lee, Choi Shiu
1923 - 2020
Choi Shiu Lee, age 96, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born in China on October 22, 1923. Choi enjoyed gardening and was an exceptional cook. She is survived by her husband, Chun K. Lee; children, Shu Ping (Han Shiu) Lee, Raymond (Monita) Lee, Peggy (Henry) Pryjda, Simon Lee, and Grace (I-Hsing) Chang; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Private family graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodland Ave., Columbus, OH 43219. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.