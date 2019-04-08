Collaros, Chris

1961 - 2019

Chris Collaros, loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, educator, musician and athlete, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Chris was born and raised in Steubenville, Ohio, December 24, 1961, son of Frankie Collaros and the late Jack Collaros of Wintersville, Ohio. He graduated in 1980 from Wintersville High School where he excelled in academics and athletics, earning him a football scholarship to attend Princeton University. While there, he was a running back for the football team and graduated with a degree in Psychology in 1985. He later went on to earn a Master's degree from The Ohio State University in 1989. Chris was an intelligent and insightful man with impeccable values. He began his career as an educator at Granby Elementary School, Worthington, Ohio 1989-2002, became Principal at Liberty Elementary, Worthington, Ohio 2002-2005, Principal at Evening Street Elementary, Worthington, Ohio 2005-2008, and currently Principal at Wickliffe Progressive Elementary School, Upper Arlington, Ohio 2008- present. Chris was a beloved, dedicated member of the Progressive Education Network board of directors, which he joined in 2013, soon after he and Wickliffe were featured in Tom Little's book, Loving Learning. In addition to serving as Secretary for the board, Chris led two cohorts of NIPEN (The National Institute of PEN), an immersive, transformational professional learning experience for teachers. Many teachers had the pleasure of deepening their practice as progressive educators with Chris as their guide. Chris was an outstanding educator whose positive guidance helped mold countless children. He led with kindness, caring and love and was openhearted to all who sought his guidance. In addition Chris was also a multi-layered musician, playing in several bands including Jinx's Yard and Principally Speaking. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 29 years, Sharon (Cullers) Collaros; children, Maria, Sophia and Zoe Collaros; grandson, Meeko; mother, Frankie Collaros; siblings, Pandel, Dean (Michelle) and Anthony (Cindy) Collaros; brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Kimber) Cullers, Carolyn (John) Cullers Butler; and many other nieces, nephews, friends, family members and significant others. Family will receive friends from 3-7 P.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, Mill Run Campus, 3500 Mill Run Dr., Hilliard. Reverend Dr. John Fullerton, a longtime friend of Sharon and Chris' is officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Progressive Education Network at progressiveeducationnetwork.org or P.O. Box 5540, Evanston, Illinois 60202.