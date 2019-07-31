|
Sagar, Chris
Chris S. Sagar, age 48, of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at home. He worked as a bridge inspector for ODOT. Survived by beloved wife of 25 years, Laurie; daughters, Samantha "Sammie" and Cassady; mother and step-father, Linda (Lewis) and Don Blair; brother, Tracy (Denise) Sagar; nephews, Seth and Zachary Sagar. Preceded in death by father Leonard Sagar and grandparents. Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, SR's 3 at 61, Sunbury, where services will be 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment in Marengo Cemetery. For complete obituary visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019