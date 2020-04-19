The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Simonson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Simonson


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Chris Simonson Obituary
Simonson, Chris
1952 - 2020
Chris C. Simonson passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 67. Chris was born in Dayton, OH to Paul and Annette Simonson. He was a member of the U.S. Army for over 20 years. In his free time Chris was a member of the Amvets, VFW and Knights of Columbus. Chris loved playing golf, fishing and playing poker with his friends. Chris is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Annette and Ray Thornton. Chris is survived by his devoted and loving partner Lynn Hagerman; daughters Jennie Wehrle (Dave) and Cindi Fay (William), grandchildren Taylor Hibbs (Kaleb), Jakob, Vincent and Cooper Fay, sisters Paulette Goerler, Barb Channell (John), Tommi Simonson, Nancy Wise (Cliff) and step-brother Skip Thornton (Patti). Many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a memory or condolence for Chris' family.
He now walks down another path, One where we can't go. How he fares along the way, We will never know…..Until we all meet again on the other side!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Download Now