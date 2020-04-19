|
|
Simonson, Chris
1952 - 2020
Chris C. Simonson passed away April 13, 2020 at the age of 67. Chris was born in Dayton, OH to Paul and Annette Simonson. He was a member of the U.S. Army for over 20 years. In his free time Chris was a member of the Amvets, VFW and Knights of Columbus. Chris loved playing golf, fishing and playing poker with his friends. Chris is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Annette and Ray Thornton. Chris is survived by his devoted and loving partner Lynn Hagerman; daughters Jennie Wehrle (Dave) and Cindi Fay (William), grandchildren Taylor Hibbs (Kaleb), Jakob, Vincent and Cooper Fay, sisters Paulette Goerler, Barb Channell (John), Tommi Simonson, Nancy Wise (Cliff) and step-brother Skip Thornton (Patti). Many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a memory or condolence for Chris' family.
He now walks down another path, One where we can't go. How he fares along the way, We will never know…..Until we all meet again on the other side!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020