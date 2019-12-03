|
George, Christ
1926 - 2019
Christ Leo George, of Columbus, Ohio, died on December 1, 2019. Mr. George was born December 15 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a World War II Veteran serving until Dec 16 1946. He graduated from University of Michigan and got his Masters & Doctorate degree from Ohio State University. He was born an educator. He was Director of Education and Superintendent of Schools for the Department of Youth Services for 25 years. He was also an adjunct professor at Capital University and Ohio State University until he was in his late 80's. He served as a board trustee for Alvis house from 1992-1998. Mr. George was heavily involved in his Church, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He served as Church President and as a Greek Festival chairman. He was a dedicated husband to Christine George who predeceased him in 1987. He was a loving father to Mary Lopez, Lewis George and his wife Kelly George. Chris George leaves behind three grandchildren, Sarah, Joseph and Maria; and two great grandchildren, Paisley and Lilly. Family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7 pm at SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES, 4341 N High St., Cols. 43214. Funeral service will be held Friday 11 am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St., Cols 43215. Interment Union Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019