Dunlap, Christelie
Christelie Ann Dunlap, age 54, of Centerburg, Ohio, passed away on November 25, 2019. Christelie was born February 24, 1965 to Kenneth Rothe and Panna (Custer) Flower in Rochester, New York. She was an avid triathlete, a marathon runner, and a rock climber. Christelie is survived by her loving wife, Monica Dunlap; daughter, Sophie Dunlap; father, Ken (Julie) Rothe; mother, Panna Flower; sister, Dawn (Ron) Freudenberg; and nephews, Will and Luke. We would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to her doctors, nurses, and every person who truly helped her through out. We cannot thank enough the Mayo Clinic and the Wexner Medical Center for all they did during this 5 year fight. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, December 3, 2019, from 4-7PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her service will immediately follow at 7PM with Rev. Christena Lutz officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Christelie's memory to Pelotonia.org account number SD0157. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019