Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christelie Dunlap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christelie Dunlap


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christelie Dunlap Obituary
Dunlap, Christelie
Christelie Ann Dunlap, age 54, of Centerburg, Ohio, passed away on November 25, 2019. Christelie was born February 24, 1965 to Kenneth Rothe and Panna (Custer) Flower in Rochester, New York. She was an avid triathlete, a marathon runner, and a rock climber. Christelie is survived by her loving wife, Monica Dunlap; daughter, Sophie Dunlap; father, Ken (Julie) Rothe; mother, Panna Flower; sister, Dawn (Ron) Freudenberg; and nephews, Will and Luke. We would like to extend our heartfelt thank you to her doctors, nurses, and every person who truly helped her through out. We cannot thank enough the Mayo Clinic and the Wexner Medical Center for all they did during this 5 year fight. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, December 3, 2019, from 4-7PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her service will immediately follow at 7PM with Rev. Christena Lutz officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Christelie's memory to Pelotonia.org account number SD0157. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christelie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -