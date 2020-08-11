1/1
Christi Nordman
1960 - 2020
Nordman, Christi
1960 - 2020
On Friday morning, August 7, 2020, Christi D. Nordman was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with the words "Well done good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of your master". Having completed God's purpose for her life on earth, a living testimony of sacrificial love and faithful service to God she so dearly loved, those who knew her learned from and were impacted by the excellence she exemplified. She personified the scripture "Show me your faith apart from your works, and I by my works will show you my faith." James 2:18. We will dearly and sorely miss the sunshine of her free spirit. She was 60 years old. An active member of Dwell Community Church, she had a heart for children, those with special needs, and mission work in the Nepali Community and Cambodia. A hard and dedicated worker, she was employed at Westerville City Schools as a HR Generalist, having also served as a pre-school teacher's assistant. Christi also had extensive training in the banking industry and had been employed at Chase Bank for several years. Christi was an outstanding wife and mother. She raised her children well and her creative and active nature spawned a lifetime of unique and treasured family memories. Her idiosyncratic and unique sense of humor tickled and amused everyone her knew her. She adored her little grandson and enjoyed every moment she spent with him. She was fabulous cook. Her many friends were dear to her. She had a heart for those in need. She was born on April 11, 1960 in Zanesville, Ohio. She graduated from West Muskingum High School in 1978. She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Eric R. Nordman; her beloved children, Meghan Maurer, Michael Nordman, Lori (Nathan) Hylton; her grandson, Nicholas Hylton; her mother, Glenna Dilts; siblings, Joseph (Judy) Dilts, Karen (Andy) Grimm; twin sister, Conni (Eric) Berkfield; and several nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. She is preceded in death by her father Don Dilts, grandparents Virgil and Eloise Dilts, Paul and Esther Stotts. To honor her wonderful life, a private memorial service will be held at Dwell Community Church. Memorial Gifts may be donated in her honor to Dwell Community Church. Moreland Funeral Home is assisting the family in a caring cremation.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Guest Book

12 entries
August 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lou Ann Kowaleski
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Conni, I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Lynda Gibson
August 10, 2020
Glenna and kids, So sorry to see this in the paper this morning. Sending prayers of comfort to each of you. Love to all of you.
barb stoneburner
Family
August 10, 2020
Christi was a bright light in my life and many others too! Sending the family our deepest condolences. Jennifer, Tony and Trey.
Jennifer Reed
Friend
August 10, 2020
Christi was a beautiful person inside and out. Her life was a living testimony of God’s saving grace and love. She will be missed by so many.
Debbie Berry
Friend
August 10, 2020
I worked with Christi at the ELC preschool and remember Her for her kindness, for her love to children and staff and For her hard work. She will be so missed. Sending prayers to her family.
Kim Kelley
Friend
August 9, 2020
One of the brightest smiles, a family lover, a memory maker, a cheerful laugh, a hard worker, a godly woman. What a wonderful legacy you leave Cousin. You will be missed by so many and met with open arms by so many more.
Praying that God gives the peace that passes all understanding to Eric, Lori, Meghan, Micheal, Aunt Glenna, Joe, Karen and especially to Conni. May the beautiful family memories bring you comfort in the days ahead.
Lisa Stotts Wise
Family
August 9, 2020
Dear Joe, Karen & Conni and family,

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Christi. May God give you peace and comfort during this time. We are praying for all of you.
Steve & Marti (Dickerson) Briggs
Marti (Dickerson) Briggs
Classmate
August 9, 2020
I have no words of comfort except your family is in my prayers!
Mysti Osburn Hittle
Mysti Hittle
August 9, 2020
Christi,
Always a kind word and always a bright smile! I will miss you so much, all my prayers for your family, too young to leave this world.
Deborah Asta
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Omg just can't believe that she isn't with us anymore
Nancy Daniels
Coworker
August 9, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Christi. We would like to send our deepest condolences to the entire family. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to help. Sincerely, The Klaus family, Fred, Teresa, Blake & Brandon
Teresa and Fred Klaus
Friend
