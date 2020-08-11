Nordman, Christi

1960 - 2020

On Friday morning, August 7, 2020, Christi D. Nordman was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with the words "Well done good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of your master". Having completed God's purpose for her life on earth, a living testimony of sacrificial love and faithful service to God she so dearly loved, those who knew her learned from and were impacted by the excellence she exemplified. She personified the scripture "Show me your faith apart from your works, and I by my works will show you my faith." James 2:18. We will dearly and sorely miss the sunshine of her free spirit. She was 60 years old. An active member of Dwell Community Church, she had a heart for children, those with special needs, and mission work in the Nepali Community and Cambodia. A hard and dedicated worker, she was employed at Westerville City Schools as a HR Generalist, having also served as a pre-school teacher's assistant. Christi also had extensive training in the banking industry and had been employed at Chase Bank for several years. Christi was an outstanding wife and mother. She raised her children well and her creative and active nature spawned a lifetime of unique and treasured family memories. Her idiosyncratic and unique sense of humor tickled and amused everyone her knew her. She adored her little grandson and enjoyed every moment she spent with him. She was fabulous cook. Her many friends were dear to her. She had a heart for those in need. She was born on April 11, 1960 in Zanesville, Ohio. She graduated from West Muskingum High School in 1978. She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Eric R. Nordman; her beloved children, Meghan Maurer, Michael Nordman, Lori (Nathan) Hylton; her grandson, Nicholas Hylton; her mother, Glenna Dilts; siblings, Joseph (Judy) Dilts, Karen (Andy) Grimm; twin sister, Conni (Eric) Berkfield; and several nieces and nephews who she dearly loved. She is preceded in death by her father Don Dilts, grandparents Virgil and Eloise Dilts, Paul and Esther Stotts. To honor her wonderful life, a private memorial service will be held at Dwell Community Church. Memorial Gifts may be donated in her honor to Dwell Community Church. Moreland Funeral Home is assisting the family in a caring cremation.



