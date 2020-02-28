|
Washburn, Christi
Christi Lee (Norman) Washburn, of Worthington, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at the age of 61 while surrounded by loved ones at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH. Christi was born on March 13, 1958 in Dallas, TX. She attended Westfield High School in Westfield, New Jersey, where she acquired a love for art and nature. Christi spent nearly two decades as an employee for the State of Ohio Department of Insurance, where she met her most beloved, lifelong friends. Christi was an accomplished artist who loved to spoil her grand-babies and spend countless
hours with her family. She was a selfless animal lover, who enjoyed reading and soaking up the summer sun. She spent multiple days a week with her workout friends at the Martha Morehouse Pavilion of The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Christi is survived by her parents, Dixie and Phil Norman of Powell; siblings, Debbie (Joe) Taylor of
Worthington, and Phil (Melissa) Norman, Jr. of Clintonville; children, Kelly Liddle of Cable, Toni Liddle of Sparta, Seth Liddle and Jordan Liddle, both of Plain City; her grandchildren, Madison Michelle, Karli Rae, Kayden Lee, and Chloe Lee; and her beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Ray and Marva Lee Carden, and her adorable companions Brandy Pie and Hunter. A Celebration of Life Service is to be determined, though Christi would much prefer this celebration to occur during the spring season, where new life blooms. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pulmonary Rehabilitation Patient Scholarship? (Fund Number 311792) at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to assist patients with financial needs by helping to pay for pulmonary rehabilitation. The family would like to thank all of Christi's caregivers at Riverside and OSU Wexner for their dedicated care.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020