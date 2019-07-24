|
Bowers, Christian
1981 - 2019
Christian Lee Bowers, age 38. Sunrise February 21, 1981 and Sunset July 22, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral 12PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The SMITH-BOWERS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019