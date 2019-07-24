Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
1981 - 2019
Christian Bowers Obituary
Bowers, Christian
1981 - 2019
Christian Lee Bowers, age 38. Sunrise February 21, 1981 and Sunset July 22, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral 12PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The SMITH-BOWERS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019
