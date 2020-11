Or Copy this URL to Share

Sellers, Christian

1971 - 2020

Christian E. Sellers, age 48, was called home on November 8, 2020. Mr. Sellers will lie in state at 1PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Visitation 2PM and Life Celebration 3PM. ML Smoot, Director.



