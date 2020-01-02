Home

Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Erickson, Christina
Christina Erickson, age 65, of West Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was a nurse at Doctors West Hospital for over 30 years. Christina is preceded in death by her husband James Erickson, parents Mary L. and Albert B. Chatwood, sister Mary Elizabeth and brothers Stephen and Phillip. Christina is survived by daughter, Sarah (Andrew) Harden; and son, John (Courtney) Erickson; brother, Albert John (Barbara) Chatwood; sisters-in-law, Sharon Chatwood, and Carol Phillips; grandchildren, Astrid Erickson and Henry Harden; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. The family will receive friends at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main St, West Jefferson, OH 43162, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 11AM-1PM. Funeral Services will immediately follow visitation at 1PM. Interment will be at Hampton Cemetery, West Jefferson, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
