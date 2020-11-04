1/1
Christina Perry
1985 - 2020
Christina S. Perry, age 35, was called home to be with the Lord October 26, 2020. Life Celebration 12PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Faith Community Wesleyan Church, 3350 Atwood Terrace. Christina will lie in state 10AM until 12PM, where family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Interment Evergreen Burial Park, 1401 Woodland Ave. MASKS are required to enter the facility. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., MLSmoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Lying in State
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Faith Community Wesleyan Church
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Faith Community Wesleyan Church
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Faith Community Wesleyan Church
