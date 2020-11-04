Or Copy this URL to Share

Perry, Christina

1985 - 2020

Christina S. Perry, age 35, was called home to be with the Lord October 26, 2020. Life Celebration 12PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Faith Community Wesleyan Church, 3350 Atwood Terrace. Christina will lie in state 10AM until 12PM, where family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. Interment Evergreen Burial Park, 1401 Woodland Ave. MASKS are required to enter the facility. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., MLSmoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



