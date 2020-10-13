1/1
Christine Ann Bardar
1970 - 2020
Bardar, Christine Ann
1970 - 2020
Christine "Christy" Ann Bardar, 50, of Powell, OH, passed away on October 12, 2020 after courageously battling breast cancer for four years. She was born in Columbus, OH on September 11, 1970 to the late Gary Clifford and Shirley Ann (Miller) Fields. Christy graduated from Westerville North High School in 1989 and The Ohio State University in 2000. Christine married Andrew John Bardar on April 19, 2002 in Lucerne, Switzerland. Their loving son, Preston Gabriel, joined their lives on December 12, 2004. Christy is also survived by her sister, Amy Fields (David) Kinard and their children, Alexa and Victoria; mother-in-law, Dolores Bardar; in-laws, Cynthia (Martin) Carney, James Bardar, Patricia (Patrick) Delaney, Thomas (Lynn) Bardar, Carol Bailey; and many other nieces and nephews, who all loved her immensely. Christy was employed with Cardinal Health in Dublin, Ohio and they strongly supported her during her diagnoses. Christy was a talented interior designer and also followed that passion with United Supply Company in Columbus, Ohio for many years. Christy tirelessly championed the support of breast cancer research and causes for women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She requested that any memorial donations be made to The Pink Ribbon Girls of Central Ohio, www.pinkribbongirls.org/columbus-donation-form. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Newcomer, NW Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, OH 43065, where a memorial service will begin at 2pm with Pastor John Hohe of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Powell, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
