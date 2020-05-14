Christine Ann Borghese
1932 - 2020
Borghese, Christine Ann
1932 - 2020
Christine Ann Borghese, age 88, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Survived by sisters, Lillian Allen and Margaret (Bernard) Warner; and brother, Joseph Borghese. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and many other relatives and friends. She was buried on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
