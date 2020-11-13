Baker, Christine
Christine Gainer Baker, 94, of Litchfield Park, AZ, formerly of Delaware and Worthington, OH, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her son, Dan (Sue); daughter, Darelyn Merryman; and son-in-law, Tom Thorning; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Christine was a member of the Worthington United Methodist Church and OSU Mothers Club. Predeceased by her husband Darrell, daughter Dixie Baker, son-in-law Richard Merryman, brothers Roscoe Gainer, George Gainer and sister Jerry Grover. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Kingwood Cemetery, Delaware, OH. A special "Thank you" to Wings of Hope Hospice for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions in Christine's name to Worthington United Methodist Church. Care entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to leave messages and condolences for family.