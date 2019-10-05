|
|
Catlipp, Christine
1929 - 2019
Christine L. Catlipp, 90, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. She was retired from Defense Construction Supply Center after 35 years of service. She will be deeply missed and is survived by a son, Robert (Sandra) Streets; daughter, Paula (Keith) Cosby; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; goddaughter Stephanie Goldsmith, and a host of relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by parents and grandson. Memorial service entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home of Dayton, OH. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019