Christine E. (Borghese) DeMatteis
1923 - 2020
DeMatteis, Christine E. (Borghese)
1923 - 2020
Christine E. (Borghese) DeMatteis, age 96, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Highbanks Care Center. Born November 17, 1923 in Columbus (OH). Preceded in death by parents Michael and Amelia, loving husband Victor J. DeMatteis, brothers Bill and Ronnie Borghese. Survived by daughter, Victoria (Scott) Conkle; son, David (Marianne) DeMatteis; grandchildren, Nick Conkle, Danielle (Conkle) Cameron, Jack and Victor DeMatteis; great-grandchildren, Tanker, Dakota and Elvira Cameron. Visitation 4-7p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Avenue. Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation; ALSO, masks are required to be worn at the funeral Mass. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
