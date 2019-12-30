|
|
Fannin, Christine
1948 - 2019
Christine "Maw-Maw" Fannin, age 71, passed away December 29, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Edgar Fannin Jr. Christine is survived by her sons; Edgar III (Sequin), Billy Joe (Allie), Anthony Earl (Jennifer) and Daniel Hibbard (Melissa)Fannin; grandchildren, Paillette (Michael) Wenger, Aspen, Scintille, Drew, Edgar IV, Billy Joe., Knight and Gracie, Eloise, Daniel Hibbard Jr., Emma Fannin; siblings; Vernon and Larry Thacker, Delorse Moyers, Kathleen Crouse, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Christine was a devout Christian who had a good relationship with God and liked to study the scriptures. Her love was for her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. A visitation will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL 3920 Broadway where funeral service will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at 10 am with Celebrant, Mark Dettmer. Interment will be at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign her online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020