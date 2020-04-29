|
Goldsberry, Christine
1966 - 2020
Christine M. Justice Goldsberry, 54, passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1966 in Jacksonville, Florida to Ora and Judith Justice. Christine will be remembered for her love of gardening, happy-go-lucky personality, and listening to Keith Urban. Preceded in death is her father Ora Justice. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Steve Goldsberry; children, Leslie (Tyler) Cooper, Randy Henry, and Stephanie (Alec) Peirano; grandchildren, Mathias, Lucille, and Solomon Cooper; mother, Judy Justice; and siblings, Julie, Janet, and Greg Justice. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. Due to the current health restrictions, the family has decided to host a memorial service at a later date. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020