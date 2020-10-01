Evans, Christine M.
1963 - 2020
Christine M. Evans passed away at Lee Memorial Hospital, Cape Coral, FL on May 30, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH, April 12, 1963. Graduate of West High School 1981. Proceeded in death by brother Michael (Mick) Evans, Stepfather John Jepsen Sr. and stepsister Lynn Jepsen. Survived by parents Pat (Lininger) Jepsen, John (Roanne) Evans, brother Jeff Evans, niece Suzanne (Zachary) Latorre, great nephew Zachariah Latorre, and stepbrother John Jepsen Jr and family. Florida family aunt Ree (Carson) Ray, cousins Kim Essley, Doug (Jen) Raynes and family, Sean (Hailey and Riley), forever friends Cindy Saad and Sonya Donally. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and fur mom to Kitty and Max. She will always and forever be in our hearts. There will be no memorial service. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the American Cancer Society
in Christine's name.