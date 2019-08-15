|
|
McCarty, Christine
1948 - 2019
Christine "Chris" Marie McCarty (Krouse), formerly of Columbus and Chillicothe, OH, died at her home in The Villages, FL on August 10 after a courageous and protracted war with cancer. She was 70 years old. Chris was born in Columbus, OH on December 20, 1948, to Robert and Mary (Graessle) Krouse. She is preceded in death by her parents and her younger brothers Bob and Joe Krouse. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Donald McCarty; daughter, Kelli Simmons; granddaughter, Rachel Simmons; siblings, Harold "Hank" Krouse (Virginia), Sue (Dave) Conley, Charles "Chuck" Krouse (Robin), Ann (Ed) Brady; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Chris was an insurance professional who rose through the clerical ranks to become a senior property casualty underwriter. Her career culminated with a position as a reinsurance underwriter with Munich Re. Chris was humble, happy, wise, adept at making and keeping friends, and an avid reader. She was a mediocre golfer but a great sport. She played on. The oldest of seven, she set a sterling example of handling adversity with grace and living for the moment and her family. A finer matriarch there never was. In lieu of anything material in her honor, friends and family are asked to think of her laugh and dedicate themselves to making the world a peaceful and healthier planet.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019