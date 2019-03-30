Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies
870 St. Clair Ave
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies
870 St. Clair Ave
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine McCaskill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine McCaskill


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine McCaskill Obituary
McCaskill, Christine
1927 - 2019
Dr. Overseerer National Mother Christine McCaskill, age 91. Sunrise May 1, 1927 and Sunset March 28, 2019. Visitation 5:00pm and Home Going Service 7:00pm Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment 10:00am Wednesday at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH. 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the McCASKILL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now