McCaskill, Christine
1927 - 2019
Dr. Overseerer National Mother Christine McCaskill, age 91. Sunrise May 1, 1927 and Sunset March 28, 2019. Visitation 5:00pm and Home Going Service 7:00pm Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment 10:00am Wednesday at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH. 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the McCASKILL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019