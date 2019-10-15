|
Pettit, Christine
1935 - 2019
Christine V. Pettit, age 83, of Whitehall, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019. Christine is preceded in death by husband Clifford Pettit, son Ronald Graham, daughter Karen Duvall, brother Thomas Puckett, sisters Barbara Lambert, Mary Graham, Ann Lambert and Helen Puckett. She is survived by brother, James Puckett; sisters, Nan Thompson and Sally Mitchem; stepson, Gene (Anna) Pettit; grandchildren, Todd and Jennifer Graham; many great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; nieces; extended family and friends. The Graham family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Ojuekanmi, Finton and Caruso families. A memorial service will be held at 6 PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Kingdom Hall, 570 Robinwood Ave., Whitehall, Ohio 43213. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019