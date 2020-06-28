Poe, Christine
1949 - 2020
Christine Margaret Poe, age 70, of Reynoldsburg, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 in Reynoldsburg. She was born December 31, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clarence and Jean Ann (Smurr) Gloeckner. Christine retired after over 25 years from The Andersons General Store working in various roles throughout her time there. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert P. Poe, Jr.; children, Adam (Emily) Poe, Amanda (Micah) Alderman, Aaron (Kristy) Poe and Eric Poe; grandchildren, Clara, Elias, Caleb, Sabrina, Noelle, Allison, Isaac, Marissa and Noah; sister, Mary Jean (Dennis) Wehner; and brother, Michael (Jody) Gloeckner; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Christine loved to read, was very artistic and devoted a lot of her time to her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of the Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, where she made communion banners, helped write prayers and taught Sunday school. Funeral Service will be held 1pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Eastview United Methodist Church, 1045 Ross Rd., Whitehall, OH 43227, where family will receive friends after 12Noon Wednesday until time of service. We respectfully ask friends and guests to wear a mask for everyone's continued safety at this time and if ill, please stay home. Interment to follow Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr; # 170, Columbus, OH 43231, in Christine's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Christine's family. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.