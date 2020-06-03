Salzgaber, Christine
1955 - 2020
Christine Elaine Salzgaber, age 64, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Wilbert and Mona (Medley) Viquesney. Christine was a 1973 Graduate of Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS. She moved to Columbus soon after where she later met the love of her life, and was married for 36 years. Chris enjoyed bowling, was an animal lover, and never seemed to meet a stranger. In addition to her parents, Chris was preceded in death by her husband Howard. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Daniel, Kenneth (Nancy), and Benjamin (Ashley Cain); grandchildren, Kyle, Aubriella, Daniel, Rosie, Sadie and many other extended family members and dear friends. Family will receive friends from 10AM-1PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Interment at Union Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association at stroke.org. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.