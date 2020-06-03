Christine Salzgaber
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salzgaber, Christine
1955 - 2020
Christine Elaine Salzgaber, age 64, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Wilbert and Mona (Medley) Viquesney. Christine was a 1973 Graduate of Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS. She moved to Columbus soon after where she later met the love of her life, and was married for 36 years. Chris enjoyed bowling, was an animal lover, and never seemed to meet a stranger. In addition to her parents, Chris was preceded in death by her husband Howard. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Daniel, Kenneth (Nancy), and Benjamin (Ashley Cain); grandchildren, Kyle, Aubriella, Daniel, Rosie, Sadie and many other extended family members and dear friends. Family will receive friends from 10AM-1PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Interment at Union Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association at stroke.org. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved