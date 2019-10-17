|
Stultz, Christine
1962 - 2019
Christine Ellen Stultz, 57, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, following a brave battle with cancer. Christine was born April 3, 1962 to Gordon and Marjorie (Jones) Wall. She was married to her devoted husband, Donald Stultz, for 36 years. Christine enjoyed having fun and living in the moment. She delighted in a good bargain, finding antiques to restore or transform, and had a gift with seeing the potential in most things, even if others thought it was more work than just a little bit of "elbow grease". Christine was a big dreamer and hard work didn't deter her. Actually, others saying that she couldn't do something often empowered her more. She graduated from Pickerington High School and was employed by Bell Labs as a drafter, where she met her husband, Pete. She pursued a degree in cosmetology and graduated from the Ohio State School of Cosmetology in 1985. She worked a short time before she decided to stay home and raise her children. Christine enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling. A favorite place of hers was Indian Lake, where she continued to spend time up until her last days. Despite difficult cancer treatments, cancer did not steal her joy. Christine will be deeply missed by her mother, Marjorie Wall; husband, Pete; children, Ashlie (Craig) Kempton, Logan (Misty) Stultz; 8 Grandchildren, Ethan, Ayden, Maddox, Emerson, Kamden, Lainey, Lola Christine, and Wyatt; father-in-law, William Stultz; siblings, Kevin (Bunnie) Wall and James Wall; siblings-in-law, Gloria Stultz, Sue (Jeff) Eing, and Doug (Sandy) Stultz; along with many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Christine was preceded in death by her father Gordon (92), and Mother-in-law Betty (89). Visitation will be October 20 from 2-4 p.m. at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. A memorial service will follow beginning at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. To leave condolences with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019