Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Todd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine Todd Obituary
Todd, Christine
1940 - 2019
Christine Margaret Todd, age 78, of Columbus, died March 17, 2019 at Mount Carmel East. She was born May 28, 1940 in Middlesex, England to the late George and Dorene Williams. Christine completed her citizenship course at The Ohio State University and became a naturalized United States citizen in 1974. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Todd. Christine is survived by her children, Linda (Bill) Fetter, Gary (Stephanie) Todd, Robert (Barbara) Todd, Karen (Mike) Thompson, and Stephen (Jessica) Todd; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private interment at Union Grove Cemetery will take place at a later date. Those who wish may donate to Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026 in Christine's memory. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.