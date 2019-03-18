|
|
Todd, Christine
1940 - 2019
Christine Margaret Todd, age 78, of Columbus, died March 17, 2019 at Mount Carmel East. She was born May 28, 1940 in Middlesex, England to the late George and Dorene Williams. Christine completed her citizenship course at The Ohio State University and became a naturalized United States citizen in 1974. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Todd. Christine is survived by her children, Linda (Bill) Fetter, Gary (Stephanie) Todd, Robert (Barbara) Todd, Karen (Mike) Thompson, and Stephen (Jessica) Todd; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private interment at Union Grove Cemetery will take place at a later date. Those who wish may donate to Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026 in Christine's memory. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019