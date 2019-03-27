|
|
Anthony, Christopher
1949 - 2019
Christopher Anthony, 69, of Howard passed away on Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus. He was born on June 5, 1949 in Cincinnati to the late Evelyn Berry Kolz. Christopher was a 1967 graduate of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business in 1971 from the Ohio State University. He was a self-employed contractor for many years. Christopher honorably served his country in the Army Reserves. He enjoyed fishing, disc golf, photography, target shooting and being in the great outdoors. Christopher was a licensed Pilot and loved to fly his glider. He was a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Christopher is survived by his wife, Diane (Conley) Anthony; sons, Christopher Anthony of Columbus and Andy (Laurie) Anthony of Las Vegas, NV; and grandchildren, Mason Christopher Fox and Mary C. Anthony. In addition to his mother, Christopher was preceded in death by his sister, Saundra Kolz Peterson. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 East High St., Mount Vernon where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with Deacon Tim Birie presiding. Military Honors will be provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Dunham, NC 27715 or to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214 in Christopher's memory. To share a memory or send an expression of sympathy to the family visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christopher Anthony.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019