Whitaker, Christopher C.
1964 - 2020
Christopher C. Whitaker, 56, of Junction City, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence. He was a US Navy veteran and worked for NiSource (Columbia Gas). Christopher was a member of NRA and enjoyed NASCAR, football games, dirt bike riding and just loved the outdoors. Christopher is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jennifer; children, Matthew (Gabriela Alvarez) Stavroff of Westerville, Ohio, Lindsey (Chad Holewinski) Stavroff of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvannia and Gabrielle (Joseph) Whitaker-Bateman of Columbus, Ohio; grandchild, Andrew Joseph "Budgy" Bateman; parents, Max Whitaker and Judy Ogilvie, both of Sequim, Washington; sisters, Ann Milligan of Sequim, Washington and Patrice Hoffmann of Germany; mother-in-law, Kim Johnston of Dublin, Ohio; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jackie Dismuke of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Aimee Mills of Concord, North Carolina and John Gayness of Westerville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was highly respected and liked by all who knew him. Christopher was preceded in death by his step-father Gordon Ogilvie, step-mother Erlene Whitaker, father-in-law Floyd Johnston, and mother-in-law and father-in-law Geraldine and William Henry. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30AM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. The seating is limited due to Covid restrictions. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:30a.m. on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Burial will follow in Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, Ohio. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the funeral home. To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com
