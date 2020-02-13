|
Cashin, Christopher
Christopher Edward Cashin, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Chris was born on October 11, 1955 in Springfield, OH. Chris enjoyed being with family and friends and always had a quick wit and brought a good spirit to the gatherings. No matter the hand he was dealt in life, he made the best of it and always kept a positive outlook. Chris loved the being in the sunshine and listening to music. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Cashin, Sr., Barbara Tom and step-mother Margaret Cashin. He is survived by his step-father, Bing Tom of Columbus, OH; his brothers, Thomas (Ann) Cashin, Terrence (Debbie) Cashin, Richard (Sheryl) Cashin, Kevin (Georgia) Cashin; and his sisters, Vicki (Chet) Helsel and Tina (Alfredo Vega) Tom; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please make donations to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2020