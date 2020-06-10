Crowe, Christopher
1965 - 2020
Christopher "Chris" Scott Crowe, age 55, of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away peacefully, after a long battle against brain cancer, at the Hospice of Central Ohio in Columbus, Ohio on June 7th, 2020. He was born January 21, 1965, in Ironton, Ohio, to David and Virginia Crowe. On September 5, 1998 he married Fei Lee "Hazel" Chu whom he met in Houston, Texas. Chris was a graduate of Ironton High School, class of 1983. He graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor's in Business Administration in May 1988 and earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant program from the Houston Community College in August 1998.
Chris was a very loving, caring and dedicated husband, father, brother and friend to all who knew him. He loved to get to know people and their stories and made them feel known and loved. He was strong in the Word and followed Christ's example of caring for people deeply and well. He was quick to visit friends if they were in the hospital and pray for anyone who needed it. He loved to laugh and make others laugh and was a source of joy to all who encountered him. Chris was a member of the Vineyard Church Delaware County "VCDC" in Sunbury, Ohio. He was very involved in and with the church. He combined his love for barbecuing and blessing others to serve the community on a regular basis. Chris was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. He was an Eagle Scout and continued to serve as an Assistant Scoutmaster in his son's Boy Scout troop. He also enjoyed a variety of music, travel, reading and spending time with his family. He has traveled to Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and most recently to Australia. Chris was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bruce Bosley Crowe. Chris is survived by his wife and his two children, Alice and Noah Crowe; and his siblings, David and Vonalaine Crowe of Sammamish, Washington, and Julie and Kent Miller of Dublin, Ohio. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew, Allison and Amanda Crowe of Sammamish, Washington, and Jacob and Grace Miller of Dublin, Ohio. Visitation will be Friday, June 12th, 2020 at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell. Because of social distancing recommendations we ask that you pay your respects to Chris' family in the following manner: Last Names beginning A-H 4-5 PM, I-M 5-6, N-Z 6—7. Due to the unprecedented times that we are all enduring, a small burial service with immediate family will be held on June 13th, 2020. A recording of this burial service with messages from friends and family to celebrate Chris' life will be made available at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the American Brain Tumor Association. Please send condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com or https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/chriscrowe
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.