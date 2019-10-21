|
|
Dobias, Christopher
1960 - 2019
Christopher J. Dobias, age 59, of Pickerington, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a two-year battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was born October 3, 1960, in Columbus. Chris was a 1978 graduate of West High School and graduated from Columbus State University in 1988 with an Associate Degree in HVAC Design. He was employed by Refrigeration Sales Corporation as a Sales Engineer for a total of 14.5 years. Chris was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Pickerington. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, biking, hiking, OSU Buckeye football, family gatherings and trips. He is preceded in death by his mother Marian (Kate) Kathryn Dobias, son Alexander Dobias and brother Eric Dobias. He is survived by his father, James Dobias; wife of 24 years, Paula Dobias; daughter, Lauren Dobias; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and his best friend Gary Port. Family and friends may visit from 4-7pm on Friday, October 25, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, with a Vigil Service at 6:45pm. A funeral mass, officiated by Fr. James Klima, will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 26, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 600 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH. Inurnment at Lithopolis Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019