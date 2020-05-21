Gabbard, Christopher E.
Christopher E. Gabbard, age 50, of Dublin, OH, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from complications due to recent heart surgery. He is survived by his parents, Darrel and Brenda Gabbard and family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Gabbard Family. The TIDD FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN-PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, 9720 SR 161, Plain City, OH 43064, (614)-733-0080, assisted the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020.