Christopher E. Gabbard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabbard, Christopher E.
Christopher E. Gabbard, age 50, of Dublin, OH, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from complications due to recent heart surgery. He is survived by his parents, Darrel and Brenda Gabbard and family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Gabbard Family. The TIDD FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN-PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, 9720 SR 161, Plain City, OH 43064, (614)-733-0080, assisted the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home
9720 St Rte 161
Plain City, OH 43064
614-733-0080
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved