Green, Christopher
1960 - 2020
Christopher R. Green III, age 60. Sunrise February 29, 1960 and Sunset June 21, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The GREEN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
1960 - 2020
Christopher R. Green III, age 60. Sunrise February 29, 1960 and Sunset June 21, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The GREEN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jul. 9, 2020.