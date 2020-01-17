|
|
Holt, Christopher
Christopher Frederick Holt, 30, of Aurora, Colorado, formerly Canal Winchester, passed away January 11, 2020. He was born July 21, 1989 in Columbus, Ohio. Chris had a passion for bringing people together, chasing his dreams, and living in the moment. He loved animals, in particular his two Great Danes, Biggie and Lou Lou. Growing up he loved soccer and spending time with the neighborhood kids. As an adult the elation he had for music and festivals was unmatched. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Martha and John Beck and Jack Holt. Chris is survived by his father and mother, Tim and Ruth Holt; his brother, TJ (Robyn) Holt; his nieces, Lilly and Annabelle Holt; grandmother, Shirley Holt; uncle, Gary (Brenda) Holt; aunt, Keli (Greg) Marsh; uncle, John (Wendi) Beck; uncle, Mark (Heather) Beck; uncle, Tom (Thao) Beck; many cousins and dear friends. There will be a celebration of his life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Kingy's Pizza Pub, 7470 Hill Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. If you would like to make a donation in his name we request that you donate to the City of Aurora Dog Shelter, 15750 E. 32nd Ave., Aurora, CO 80011.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020