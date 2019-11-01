|
Jones, Christopher
1970 - 2019
Christopher Lawrence Jones, 48, of Columbus, OH, passed away on October 28, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1970 in Columbus, OH to Larry Jones and the late Joyce Jones. He was employed by AEP Ohio. A loving son, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his children, Diamond (Skylar) Bester, Emmanuel (Moriah) Jones, Evan Jones (Rhianna); grandchildren, Journey and Jream Bester, Stevie Munson; sisters, Kim (Marty) Roy, Nikki (Chad) Huffman; brother, Dale (Linda) Jones; nieces and nephews, Nathanael, Michael (Maddalynn), Cameron, Jonathan, Faith, Ronnie (Keri); along with countless family members and friends who were blessed to know him. Chris was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Jones. Chris loved hunting along with fishing with his sons and spending time with his grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 6pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at Bethel Apostolic Church, 2809 Maple Street, Urbancrest, OH 43123. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019