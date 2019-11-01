Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Jones Obituary
Jones, Christopher
1970 - 2019
Christopher Lawrence Jones, 48, of Columbus, OH, passed away on October 28, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1970 in Columbus, OH to Larry Jones and the late Joyce Jones. He was employed by AEP Ohio. A loving son, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his children, Diamond (Skylar) Bester, Emmanuel (Moriah) Jones, Evan Jones (Rhianna); grandchildren, Journey and Jream Bester, Stevie Munson; sisters, Kim (Marty) Roy, Nikki (Chad) Huffman; brother, Dale (Linda) Jones; nieces and nephews, Nathanael, Michael (Maddalynn), Cameron, Jonathan, Faith, Ronnie (Keri); along with countless family members and friends who were blessed to know him. Chris was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Jones. Chris loved hunting along with fishing with his sons and spending time with his grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 6pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at Bethel Apostolic Church, 2809 Maple Street, Urbancrest, OH 43123. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -