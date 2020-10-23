1/
Christopher Juris
1985 - 2020
Christopher passed unexpectedly into the loving arms of his Lord on October 21, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Laurie; sisters, Amy Kanjuka (Philip), Sarah Vivian (Mike) and Jessica; nieces, Alaina, Lilly, and Jasmine; grandmothers, Bette Laugel and Veronica Juris; in addition to other relatives and many friends. Christopher was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School and The Ohio State University. He never lost the joy and wonder a little boy has, and that fun loving quality, his humor and generosity endeared him to all he encountered. He especially loved his time with his nieces who he affectionately referred to as "beanbags." He loved sports and was passionate about his teams, especially his Buckeyes. The world lost one of the good guys with his passing. The wake will be in the Gathering Room at St. John Neumann in Strongsville, Ohio at 10AM Thursday, October 29. The funeral Mass will follow at 11AM. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The service will also be streamed live at sjnohio.com. A celebration of Christopher's life will be held at Tartan Fields in Dublin, Ohio, at 2PM on Saturday, October 31, for his friends in Columbus. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Wake
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Tartan Fields
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
