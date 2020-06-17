Meeks, Christopher
1988 - 2020
Christopher Meeks, age 31. Sunrise July 23, 1988 and Sunset June 3, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To watch the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The MEEKS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.