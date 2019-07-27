|
|
Ortman, Christopher
1954 - 2019
Christopher John Ortman, 65, gave up his 10-year struggle with Young-Onset Alzheimer's Disease at home, surrounded by family on July 25 2019. A lifetime resident of Columbus and Westerville, Chris grew up on the east side of the city and attended Christ the King, Johnson Park and Eastmoor High schools. He played basketball while in middle and high school, and he worked part time for his uncles who owned the former Farley & Sons Candy and Tobacco Company on Barnett Rd. He briefly attended The Ohio State University and then accepted a job with The Federal Reserve Bank in Columbus. For many years Chris coached basketball at both Christ the King and St. Charles High School with boyhood friends Terry Ellifritz and Paul Bott. In addition to working for Farley & Sons and the Federal Reserve, Chris was general manager at the former Rosati's Supermarket, service manager at Ricart Vanland, and for 17 years was general manager of Funtrail Vehicle Accessories in Clintonville. Chris greatly enjoyed playing golf, and he and a group of Hartley High School grads played in annual golf tournaments for decades. Chris was also a member of the Spring Grove Golf League for many years, serving as president for several. From the outset of his Alzheimer's diagnosis, he maintained a positive attitude toward the disease and vowed to make the most of the time he had left. He and his wife Sarah traveled extensively, visiting family, friends and various places around the world on their bucket list, including multiple trips to Southern California, where he had spent many summers of his youth with his great uncle. Chris was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Louise (Farley) Ortman, his beloved great uncle Howard Farley, his close cousin Michael Burns, and special niece Lori Lundrigan and nephew Brent Graney. He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years Sarah (Stanbro) Ortman; daughters Angela (Josh) Kulow, Emily (Joe Stark) Ortman and Alissa Ortman; grandchildren Taylor and Madison Kulow and Eric and Thea Stark; his beloved shelter dog Callie; his aunt Esther (Dave) Burns; brothers Steve (Lani) Ortman and Tim (Margo) Ortman; sisters Sandra (Tom) Kujawa, Mary Beth (Maurice) Lundrigan and Connie Graney; special cousins Karen Gruber; Jude, Matt and Elise Farley, and Jim, David, Robert and Chris Bing; and especially supportive long time friends Rick and Kathy Durso, Tom and Lee Brewer, Mark and Ruth Houck, and Dan McCuen and Mary Ellen Zoerner. Chris is also survived by 20 nieces and nephews and 39 great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Chris's wonderful caregivers and nurses at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor and Kindred Hospice. A memorial mass will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in New Albany at noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, and at Chris's request, a celebration of life gathering for all family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. at Gatsby's in Gahanna on the same day. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m.- noon at the church before the memorial mass. Arrangements are being handled by Newcomer Funeral Home, and donations in Chris's memory may be sent to the of Central Ohio. A full obituary is posted at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 28 to July 29, 2019