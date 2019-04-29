Home

Christopher R. Himes

Christopher R. Himes Obituary
Himes, Christopher R.
1976 - 2019
Christopher R. Himes, 42, passed away April 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by grandparents Clarence and Anna Himes, Albert and Lois Scheele, and aunt Donna (Donald) Olson. Chris is survived by parents, Jackie and Clarence R. Himes; sisters, Robin Smith and Niki Simmons; nieces, Brianna Smith and Katelyn Simmons; nephew, Cameron Smith; cousins, Shawn Olson, Jenny Olson, Faith Burson, Doug Burson, and Eric Olson; and four beloved cats, Leia, Clark, Flash, and Thor. Chris has many dear friends, including the "core group." Chris enjoyed OSU Football, the Chicago White Sox, and Oakland Raiders. He often played board games and card games with friends. Chris was an avid Star Wars collector. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephew and vacationing with friends. Visitation Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1pm with additional visitation from 12-1pm. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery (new), Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris' memory to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
