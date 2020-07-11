Christopher Ross

Ross, Christopher
1961 - 2020
Christopher T. Ross, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020 in Groveport, Ohio. He was born on July 12, 1961 in Columbus Ohio to Harry and Reba Ross. Chris was an employee of the State of Ohio for 30 years. He was a member and avid volunteer at the Madison Christian Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors. He is survived by his daughter, Brandee (Jason) Queen; a proud grandfather of Spencer and Sophia Queen; sister, April Fulton; brother, George Ross; nieces and nephews, Ruthann, Kent, Denise, Mike, Sherri, Scott, Wendy, Jim, Mary and Kevin; many great-nieces, nephews and friends. Chris is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kent, Bruce and Brian Ross; nephews, Kurt and Michael Ross. Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Rd, Groveport, OH 43125. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Pastor Paul Barnes will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mifflin Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Chris's memory to the Madison Christian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.