Tesi, Christopher
1959 - 2020
The world has lost a truly good guy. Christopher C. Tesi was born on January 28, 1959, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 19, 2020. He was the son of Jeannie A. Randolf-Tesi and the late Richard Tesi, Sr. Chris graduated from Bloom Carroll High School and Franklin University. He worked for the State of Ohio ODJFS for 28 years. Those who loved him will miss his sense of humor, kindness, and storytelling (he really did wrestle a bear at Eastland Mall!). In addition to his mother, Chris is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sharon (Huck); his children, Jared and Madison; his brothers, Dick and Tim; as well as nieces, a nephew, great-nephews, a great-niece, and his brothers- and sisters-in-law. Chris also had many wonderful longtime friends who stuck by him through his illness. His family would like to thank the staff of the Inn at Summit Trail, Capital City Hospice, and National Church Residences Center for Senior Health who provided such excellent care for Chris. Due to the current health crisis, a private family service will be held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Fond memories and condolences can be shared at www.schoedinger.com
as well as a link to view Chris' funeral service. Those that wish to donate in Chris' honor may do so to the Alzheimer's Association
, Capital City Hospice, or National Church Residences Center for Senior Health. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger East Chapel.