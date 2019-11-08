|
|
Thomas, Christopher
Christopher James "CJ" Thomas, age 43, of Dublin, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Graduate of Dublin High School Class of 1994 and Columbus State where he received his Associate degree in Criminal Justice. He was an E6 for the Army National Guard and retired member of the Gahanna Police Department. Prior to his death Chris over saw base oil sales for Vertex Energy Inc. He was an avid Ohio State and Steelers fan. Chris enjoyed golf, pickle ball, hunting, drinking beer with friends and spending time with his daughter and family. Preceded in death by father James Thomas and grandparents Harley and Margaret Thomas. Survived by mother, Pam (Dave Marhover) Thomas; wife, Jennifer Simon; daughter, Taylor Noel Thomas; siblings, Chad (Aileen) Thomas, Jamie (Jason) Price, Erica (Dave) Worster, Erica Noel Snedegar; step siblings, Hilary (Scott) Field, James Marhover, Jason (Tara) Marhover and Justin Marhover; aunt, Ann (Bill) Kinkead; uncle, Rob (Kim) Thomas; nieces, Emily, Izzy, Megan, Isley and Leona; nephews, Colin, Kian, Kade and Kylan. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 pm at Alum Creek Church of Christ, 6256 South Old St. Rd., Lewis Center, OH 43035. Funeral service will be held 2 pm Tuesday at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026; with visitation one hour prior to the time of service. Interment Dublin Cemetery. The family would like to give a special appreciation to Riverside Methodist Hospital ICU 5th Floor Blue for their loving treatment of their family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Chris Thomas Memorial Fund through GoFundMe. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019